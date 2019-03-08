Advanced search

Men arrested for going equipped for theft or burglary after police officers find them in avehicle with angle grinder

PUBLISHED: 11:49 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 22 August 2019

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft or burglary in Ely after police found them in a vehicle with no insurance and an angle grinder in the back. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft or burglary in Ely after police found them in a vehicle with no insurance and an angle grinder in the back.

The men, aged 28 and 29, were arrested after police were called to Pymoor Lane in the early hours of this morning (Thursday August 22).

"They remain in custody," said a police spokesman.

