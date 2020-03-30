Young farmer Freddie from Pymoor impresses to win top apprentice award

Freddie Williams from Pymoor came runner-up in the Suffolk Agricultural Apprentice of the Year awards. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A young farmer from Pymoor finished runner-up in the Suffolk Agricultural Apprentice of the Year awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Freddie Williams, 16, impressed judges to win the award, which will be presented at the Best Alternative Land Enterprise (BALE) awards dinner in October, as well as £50.

Freddie entered the competition for the first time and was put forward by his tutors due to his excellent practical and college work.

A spokesperson for Suffolk New College, where Freddie studies, said: “Freddie interviewed well and will make an excellent ambassador for our industry in years to come.

“The judges were particularly impressed by the way he is making use of every opportunity to learn in the way that suits him best.

“He is enthusiastic about his work, is proud that he has been able to buy his car and demonstrated his desire to be good at seeing his mentor as a role model.”

You may also want to watch: