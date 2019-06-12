Pyjamas, popcorn and storytelling at Ely school fundraising day

Pupils at St John's Pre School (Kids Club Ely Ltd) had the chance to read their favourite stories in their PJs. Picture: Rebekah Fulford Archant

A pyjamarama fundraising event in Ely saw children enjoy breakfast and a book while dressed in their comfy clothes.

Pupils at St John's Pre School (Kids Club Ely Ltd) had the chance to read their favourite stories and tuck in to tasty food in aid of The Book Trust.

The event, which took place on June 7, supported the national charity that helps three million UK children and families to experience the joy of reading.

Snacks such as biscuits and popcorn were also on offer in the afternoon as children read more books together.

Rebekah Fulford, manager, said: "The children and staff came to pre-school in their pyjamas and enjoyed a pancake and brioche breakfast.

"The children brought in their favourite stories and all enjoyed having those read to them.

"The entire day was a great success and they thoroughly enjoyed spending time in their pyjamas while making a real difference to children less fortunate than themselves."