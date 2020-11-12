Advanced search

Four catapult-wielding hare coursers handed hefty fines and banned from county

PUBLISHED: 15:33 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 12 November 2020

Four hare coursers found armed with a catapult in a field near Putney Hill Road near Ely have appeared in court. Picture: Cambs Cops

Four hare coursers found armed with a catapult in a field near Putney Hill Road near Ely have appeared in court. Picture: Cambs Cops

Archant

A group of catapult-wielding hare coursers who were caught red handed by police have each received hefty fines and a ban from Cambridgeshire.

Fredrick Stevens, 54, John Giles, 33, Roddy Teelan, 30, and Samuel Haylett, 31, were stopped by officers after being spotted in a field near Ely.

The men were walking lurcher dogs near Putney Hill Road in Prickwillow on November 29 when police were called to the area.

Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) put out a containment on the area minutes later, giving the men no choice but to hand themselves in.

A court heard how Mr Stevens was the first to be interviewed; he reportedly became hostile after he was told his phone was going to be seized.

He threw it on the floor, stamping on it before throwing it into a puddle.

When Giles was spoken to, he handed over a catapult and, after being searched, officers found ten large steel hex nuts in his jacket pocket.

As officers were searching Teelan he threw a phone which he had hidden in the waistband of his trousers in an attempt to break it.

All four men were handed a 48-hour dispersal order, forbidding them from coming back to Cambridgeshire and were subsequently charged with hare coursing offences.

You may also want to watch:

On Tuesday, November 10 at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, Teelan, of Guildford Road, Aldershot, was fined £960 and ordered to pay £85 in costs after admitting obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and daytime trespassing in pursuit of game.

At the same court Haylett, of Barnes Road, Camberley, was fined £726 and ordered to pay £85 in costs after admitting trespassing in pursuit of game.

On June 10 at Guilford Magistrates’ Court Giles, of Winchester Road, Aldershot, was fined £290, ordered to pay £85 in costs and handed a community order after pleading possessing an offensive weapon and daytime trespassing in pursuit of game.

On March 13 at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court Stevens, of Winchester Road, Aldershot, was fined £1,320 and ordered to pay £200 in costs after admitting daytime trespassing in pursuit of game and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

DC Tom Nuttall, of the RCAT, said: “Information from the public, as this case shows, is vital in helping us tackle rural crime.

“Our message is simple – don’t come coursing in Cambridgeshire.

“Driving hare coursing out the county is a priority for my team and we will continue to use all of our powers to bring coursers to justice.”

Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact police immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

“It is important people don’t confront hare coursers or put themselves at risk,” say police.

If you have information about hare coursing and it’s not currently happening, or have been a victim of the crime, call 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Village site which won permission for 52 homes sold off an asking price of £2m

Jonathan Stiff, Director at Cheffins in Ely said of Fordham land sale: “By advising the landowners throughout the whole process, we maximised the value of the land and ensured that it reached its full potential.

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash on Longstanton Road, between Longstanton and Over. Pictures: Google Street View

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Village site which won permission for 52 homes sold off an asking price of £2m

Jonathan Stiff, Director at Cheffins in Ely said of Fordham land sale: “By advising the landowners throughout the whole process, we maximised the value of the land and ensured that it reached its full potential.

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash on Longstanton Road, between Longstanton and Over. Pictures: Google Street View

Latest from the Ely Standard

Work begins to develop affordable village homes by 2022

Work to develop 45 affordable homes on Sutton Road, Witchford has begun. Pictured, an illustration of what the houses will look like. Picture: SUPPLIED/LOVELL

Four catapult-wielding hare coursers handed hefty fines and banned from county

Four hare coursers found armed with a catapult in a field near Putney Hill Road near Ely have appeared in court. Picture: Cambs Cops

Passer-by captures stranded sheep stuck on river bank before reaching safety

A sheep was caught on camera stuck on the New Bedford River in Welney before being pulled to safety. Picture: EMMA RIELEY

Ely Crusaders U10’s score hat trick for kit sponsorship

Ely Crusaders Under 10s football team have secured sponsorship of their kits for the third year running from local recruitment company Xpert Resourcing. Picture: NAOMI SHERWOOD

College students and staff honour the fallen in socially-distanced Remembrance gathering

Ely College held a socially distanced act of Remembrance this morning (Wednesday November 11). Picture: KERRI VELLA