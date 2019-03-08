Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Purge on plastics in East Cambridgeshire reduces amount sent to landfill by 40 tonnes over the past year

PUBLISHED: 17:23 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 08 April 2019

Plastic waste sent to landfill reduced by 40 tonnes in East Cambridgeshire in one year. Picture: MALI MAENDER.

Plastic waste sent to landfill reduced by 40 tonnes in East Cambridgeshire in one year. Picture: MALI MAENDER.

Pexels

A purge on reducing and recycling plastics in East Cambridgeshire has seen the amount sent to landfill reduced by 40 tonnes over the past year.

Seven hundred additional bins have been issued to residents in the district since April 2018 in a bid to meet a 60 per cent recycling rate.

Reusable bags, bottles, cups, printer toners – and even crisp packet recycling points – have all been added in council buildings.

It means that East Cambridgeshire District Council [ECDC] has recycled around 18 tonnes of waste over the past 12 months.

It forms part of their commitment to reducing the reliance on single-use plastics.

Highlights of the past year will be discussed at a meeting of the full council this Thursday (April 11) for their Purge on Plastics annual statement.

“As a council we have a commitment to achieve zero avoidable plastic waste by the end of 2042,” the report by Jo Brooks, director of operations, reads.

“Efforts have been made by the council to ensure that both its employees and residents of its district have every opportunity to recycle the waste they create.

“Improvements to existing processes and the continuous education of both residents and collections crews has resulted in an average recycling rate of 57 per cent.

“The ongoing education of residents on the reduction of single use plastics and the constant improvements of the waste collection service, the council’s commitment to achieve a 60 per cent recycling rate and a contamination rate under five per cent for the district, will be met.”

Last year East Cambs Street Scene was setup as ECDC took back control of waste management from private contractors.

One of their first initiatives was to offer a second blue bin to households for a one-off fee of £25 – which more than 700 people have took up.

“This allowed residents to recycle all necessary waste they produced and assisted in the prevention of recyclable waste being landfilled,” Ms Brookes added.

In the city centre, Ely Markets has seen 45 per cent of customers now bring their own reusable cup for drinks after a #BringYourOwn campaign was launched last year.

Social media and “prodigious spokesperson” Michael Recycle has also helped residents and the younger generation understand more about reducing and recycling plastics.

Bosses say that an independent survey is now set to be carried out across certain parts of the district later this year to ensure that their performance is maintained.

Speaking at the time the motion was passed last April, Cllr Anna Bailey, said: “It is not the big sweeping gestures that will ultimately fix recycling problems; rather, it is the small, every day conscious acts carried out by individuals across East Cambs.”

However, Lid Dem leader Cllr Lorna Dupre criticised the initiative as “anything but ambitious”.

She suggested that an action place should be set up instead of an annual statement.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Stolen equipment worth thousands recovered by police

Stolen equipment worth thousands of pounds recovered by police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Free entry to first day of racing at Newmarket for Ely residents

Ely residents are being offered free entry to the first day of racing at Newmarket on Tuesday April 16. Previously the offer was open only to Newmarket residents but the whole CB postcode area can now take advantage.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Stolen equipment worth thousands recovered by police

Stolen equipment worth thousands of pounds recovered by police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Free entry to first day of racing at Newmarket for Ely residents

Ely residents are being offered free entry to the first day of racing at Newmarket on Tuesday April 16. Previously the offer was open only to Newmarket residents but the whole CB postcode area can now take advantage.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Latest from the Ely Standard

Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists who help deliver Mayor James Palmer’s combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Purge on plastics in East Cambridgeshire reduces amount sent to landfill by 40 tonnes over the past year

Plastic waste sent to landfill reduced by 40 tonnes in East Cambridgeshire in one year. Picture: MALI MAENDER.

Council leader Steve Count cleared of conduct allegations arising from motion to give up part of their allowances in solidarity with pay cut for staff

Cllr Sebastian Kindersley (left) alleged Cllr Steve Count, the leader of Cambs County Council, had breached the council code of conduct. But an investigation has ruled otherwise and cleared Cllr Count of all alegations. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists