Puppy rescued after getting trapped down rabbit hole

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:35 AM December 22, 2021
Updated: 10:36 AM December 22, 2021
Clodagh the puppy got trapped down a rabbit hole on Green Drove, Coveney on December 19.

Clodagh the puppy got trapped down a rabbit hole on Green Drove, Coveney on December 19. - Credit: Cambs fire and rescue

A curious puppy who was seeking adventure down a rabbit hole, had to be rescued on Sunday (December 19) after it got trapped there. 

Firefighters from the Chatteris community fire and rescue team were called to save the day. 

At 5:56pm, one crew responded to reports of a puppy, called Clodagh, needing to be rescued. 

Clodagh was down a rabbit hole on Green Drove, Coveney.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire fire and rescue said: “Firefighters arrived to find a small dog tapped in a rabbit hole. 

“Firefighters dug down into the rabbit hole to locate the puppy and reunite them with their owner. 

“The little dog had to be dug out by hand, with the upmost care to avoid collapsing the network of rabbit tunnels.” 

Firefighters returned to their stations by 9:10pm. 

Individuals congratulated the crew on social media. One person said: “Nice to see you all together and having a great time helping people and creatures in need.

Another added: “Well done to all involved.” 

