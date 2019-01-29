Advanced search

Little Downham pupils meet Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay during trip to Houses of Parliament in London

29 January, 2019 - 10:23
Pupils at a Little Downham primary school met Stephen Barclay MP during an ‘inspirational’ visit to the Houses of Parliament in London. Picture: SUPPLIED

Young pupils from an East Cambridgeshire primary academy spent the day at the Houses of Parliament in London and even met Stephen Barclay MP.

Students from Downham Feoffees Primary Academy arrived in Westminster at around 11am on Wednesday, January 23, and were immediately shown around the palace.

Guides took the Year 5 pupils and teachers into the House of Lords and taught them how to become a lord or baroness and explained what their role is.

An academy spokesman said: “The children’s jaws dropped when we saw the splendour of the rooms, all full of portraits of Kings and Queens through the centuries.

“We took part in a workshop all about laws and voting. We did our own voting on keypads, and had a real debate about whether we should provide houses for all homeless people.”

Pupils then went into a Q&A session with our region’s MP, Stephen Barclay. Mr Barclay is also the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

The spokesman added: “He [Barclay] came out from Prime Minister’s Questions to speak to us, and told the children that we were the priority for his day.

“The children answered his questions thoughtfully and intelligently, and also asked him some very pertinent and topical questions.

“We had discussions about what we saw, including the suffragette movement, Brexit and how MPs can balance their own views with the needs of constituents and the country as a whole.”

