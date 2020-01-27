Advanced search

Pupils sprint towards success in Soham parkrun

27 January, 2020 - 13:18
Pupils from St Andrew's School sprint towards success in first Soham parkrun. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Pupils from St Andrew's School sprint towards success in first Soham parkrun. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Children from a Soham primary school laced up their running boots to take part in their first parkrun.

Pupils from St Andrew's School sprint towards success in first Soham parkrun. Picture: MIKE ROUSEPupils from St Andrew's School sprint towards success in first Soham parkrun. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Eager to get involved with the Soham Park Runners on Saturday (January 25), pupils from St Andrew's School teamed up with fitness scheme Let's Get Moving run by East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC).

Sophie Edwards, from the initiative, said: "The 'St Andrew's Striders' includes the children of the school and their families and friends.

"They are being encouraged to register with parkrun and pick this as their running club.

"As this is a standard 5k parkrun, children must be accompanied by an adult but this just means we are getting two people active for the price of one.

Pupils from St Andrew's School sprint towards success in first Soham parkrun. Picture: MIKE ROUSEPupils from St Andrew's School sprint towards success in first Soham parkrun. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

"Attendances can be tracked so we will be able to follow how the school community gets on.

"Our next school to sign up is The Weatheralls and we look forward to their launch in the near future."

Anyone interested in becoming more active can get in touch via the Let's Get Moving website or through Facebook @LetsGetMovingEastCambs.

Pupils from St Andrew's School sprint towards success in first Soham parkrun. Picture: MIKE ROUSEPupils from St Andrew's School sprint towards success in first Soham parkrun. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Pupils from St Andrew's School sprint towards success in first Soham parkrun. Picture: MIKE ROUSEPupils from St Andrew's School sprint towards success in first Soham parkrun. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

