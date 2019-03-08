Advanced search

Pupils learn more about recycling as part of Amey project

PUBLISHED: 15:29 07 June 2019

Pupils from Witchford Village College took part in a recycling project to better understand the issues surrounding waste. Picture: JO GORDON

Pupils from Witchford Village College took part in a recycling project to better understand the issues surrounding waste.

A group of Year 8 students underwent a talk from Amey's Jon Crisp about recycling and waste reduction, before visiting the company's Waterbeach site to see first-hand how waste is dealt with.

Students then chose a small item of wooden furniture from the recycling centre as they tried to up-cycle their items using recycled materials during two-day workshops.

Before presenting their recycled furniture to the rest of the year group, students were shown how to apply paint, use stencils and reupholster chairs, as well as fabric scraps and recycled paint.

Paco Hevia, managing director of Amey, presented students with certificates and an Amazon voucher for their efforts, as parents of those students involved saw their children collect their award.

The furniture will be put up for sale on the school's website, www.witchfordvc.co.uk.

