Published: 3:46 PM March 12, 2021 Updated: 5:06 PM March 12, 2021

Pupils from Sutton CoE (VC) Primary School created a series of artistic designs that now take pride of place at the village's Central England Co-op store. - Credit: Central England Co-op

Primary school pupils have shared their pride after they made an imprint on a village community store.

Children from years three to five at Sutton CoE (VC) Primary School near Ely got creative to produce a series of artistic designs, showcasing some of the village’s significant landmarks and features.

The artwork, entitled ‘What Sutton Means to Us’, now takes pride of place in the Central England Co-op store on Ely Road, which opened last month.

Raffaella, a year five pupil, said: “I enjoyed sketching and drawing different bits of Sutton and having the opportunity to have the chance for my artwork to go up.”

Meanwhile, year six pupil Abbie added: “I was so happy when we got asked to produce some artwork because I love art. When I went to see them at the Co-op, mine was up; I was over the moon.”

Sarah Jarman, headteacher at Sutton CoE (VC) Primary School, said children and staff were pleased to be asked by Central England Co-op to take part and happy that pupils enjoyed the project.

Rebecca Mott, store manager, said: “I am delighted to be able to display the fantastic piece of artwork created by children at Sutton Primary School and we look forward to building on the links with the school going forward.”