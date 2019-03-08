Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

King's Ely pupils get up close and personal with nature at official opening

PUBLISHED: 15:39 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 19 June 2019

Pupils at King's Ely Acremont enjoy taking part at the new conservation area opening. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Pupils at King's Ely Acremont enjoy taking part at the new conservation area opening. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Archant

Children at an Ely school now have the chance to get up close and personal with nature.

Pupils at King's Ely Acremont enjoying the official conservation area opening. Picture: JORDAN DAYPupils at King's Ely Acremont enjoying the official conservation area opening. Picture: JORDAN DAY

This is due to a new conservation area and wildlife pond being officially opened at King's Ely Acremont, helped by the school's Wildlife Action Club.

Pupils underwent workshops on how to use the new pond-dipping equipment, searching for as many tadpoles as possible whilst understanding their different stages of metamorphosis.

Schoolchildren also had the chance to hunt for minibeasts and top up the insect and bird feeders during the opening.

The area was arranged by the school's Grounds and Gardens Team and was unveiled by Sarah Smith, general manager of the National Trust's Wicken Fen Nature Reserve.

Pupils enjoy the new conservation area opening at King's Ely Acremont. Picture: JORDAN DAYPupils enjoy the new conservation area opening at King's Ely Acremont. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Head of King's Ely Acremont, Faye Fenton-Stone, said: "Children have a natural desire for adventure and at King's Ely Acremont, we provide ample opportunities for them to practise and develop their skills, both inside and outside the classroom."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Record turnout as more than £1,800 raised at Little Thetford Feast

Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse, awards a trophy at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Record turnout as more than £1,800 raised at Little Thetford Feast

Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse, awards a trophy at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST

Latest from the Ely Standard

Carers honoured for their dedication at annual awards night

Dedicated carers were recognised for the vital role they play in their communities at a special awards ceremony. Picture: Stevan Borthwick

King’s Ely pupils get up close and personal with nature at official opening

Pupils at King's Ely Acremont enjoy taking part at the new conservation area opening. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Police close the books on alleged election offences in Fenland - no action over letters circulated in Wisbech and no action over March social media post

Cambs Police will take no further action following an investigation into a social media post by taxi driver Dave Humphrey critical of former councillor - and FACT board member- Kit Owen. Picture; ARCHANT

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Littleport schoolchildren raise thousands for teacher’s charity trek across the Himalayas

Children at Millfield Primary School take part in a Colour Run to raise funds for their teacher's charity trek this autumn. Picture: KIM ASHBY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists