King's Ely pupils get up close and personal with nature at official opening

Children at an Ely school now have the chance to get up close and personal with nature.

This is due to a new conservation area and wildlife pond being officially opened at King's Ely Acremont, helped by the school's Wildlife Action Club.

Pupils underwent workshops on how to use the new pond-dipping equipment, searching for as many tadpoles as possible whilst understanding their different stages of metamorphosis.

Schoolchildren also had the chance to hunt for minibeasts and top up the insect and bird feeders during the opening.

The area was arranged by the school's Grounds and Gardens Team and was unveiled by Sarah Smith, general manager of the National Trust's Wicken Fen Nature Reserve.

Head of King's Ely Acremont, Faye Fenton-Stone, said: "Children have a natural desire for adventure and at King's Ely Acremont, we provide ample opportunities for them to practise and develop their skills, both inside and outside the classroom."

