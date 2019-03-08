Advanced search

Two pupils from Soham will brave the shave for charity

PUBLISHED: 14:46 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 16 July 2019

Two pupils from Soham will finish term a cut above the rest as they brave the shave for charity. Pictured shows William is on the left, Harrison and their headteacher. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHT

Two pupils from Soham will finish term a cut above the rest as they brave the shave for charity.

William Reed, eight, and Harrison Kemp, 10, will having their hair cut off in aid of two cancer charities.

Both the boys who attend St Andrews School will also be joined by their headteacher Michael Harrison in braving the shave.

William's mum, Elspeth Bright, said the eight-year-old was inspired to grow his hair and help charity.

"We were listening to the radio and William heard about Macmillan Cancer Support," she said.

"He turned to me and said he wanted to cut his hair to help raise money for them but he had initially thought of doing it for the Little Princess Trust.

"I thought it was a great thing to do as a boy.

"When Harrison, from Year 5, also said he wanted to get involved we thought it would be the perfect chance to do it together with their school friends.

"Both of Harrison's nan's have survived cancer so it is very special to him."

William has already raised an impressive £285 for Macmillan, while Harrison is fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

Elspeth added: "I have always said that it is up to William what he wants to do with his hair, so I'm really proud that he chose to do this."

Both the boys will have their hair cut to a grade 1.

It will take place at the school on July 23.

