Primary school pupils produce a work of art in council-led recycling project

PUBLISHED: 12:11 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 12 June 2019

Pupils at the Lantern Community Primary School used thrown-away items to produce a giant fish structure. Picture: FRED WHITE

An Ely school has been getting creative by transforming disposed waste into a form of art.

Pupils at the Lantern Community Primary School used thrown-away items commonly found in litter to produce a giant fish structure.

The event was organised by East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC), who received the help of Fred White, a local artist who regularly utilises rubbish to inspire his creations.

Speaking on the project, Fred said: "The children were fantastic and creative.

"The masterfully-created fish is now swimming in their roof space from one classroom to another - it looks magical."

As well as being artistic, pupils also learned about the importance of recycling waste in order to sustain a healthy environment.

Jo Brooks, director of ECDC's trading company East Cambs Street Scene, said: "We pride ourselves on East Cambridgeshire being a nice place to live, work and visit, and it's great to be teaching future generations the same message."

