Students brave the shave to support charity that helped their families

PUBLISHED: 12:39 14 December 2020

Lennon Wrighton and Kaiden Hockey braved the shave to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, which supported their families through cancer. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Two students whose families have been affected by cancer have braved the shave to raise over £1,300 for the charity that supported them.

Lennon Wrighton and Kaiden Hockey, who study at Ely College, shaved their hair on Friday, December 11 for Macmillan Cancer Support which supported their families through the illness.

Lennon Wrighton and Kaiden Hockey, who study at Ely College, shaved their hair on Friday, December 11 for Macmillan Cancer Support which supported their families through the illness.

“I wanted to do everything I could to support her and for Macmillan, and I just wanted to say thanks,” Lennon said.

Lennon and Kaiden then caught up with Simon Warburton, principal at Ely College, who shared tips on how to live with their new style.

“I think what you’re going to realise, is that bald is best,” he said.

Writing on social media, Ely College could not be prouder of their pupils for taking on the challenge.

“They caught up with Mr Warburton to compare notes on working that ‘bald is better’ look. Ely College is so proud of you both,” it said.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/34bTQVl or https://bit.ly/3ab4tf8.

