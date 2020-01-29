Advanced search

Pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustee Act 1925

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 May 2020

MARY KING (Deceased)

Pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustee Act 1925 any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the above named, late of 17 Prickwillow Road, Ely, Cambs CB7 4QR, who died on 29/01/2020, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before 01/07/2020, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to claims and interest of which they have had notice. Mrs J Wardle 17 Prickwillow Road, Ely, Cambs CB7 4QR Ref: MK-ES-01

