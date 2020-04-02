Advanced search

The Annex

PUBLISHED: 12:56 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 06 April 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

You may also want to watch:

Proposed development at The Annex, Mitchell’s Farm, Millfield Lane, Wilburton, CB6 3SD. I give notice that Mr Ben Furness and Mrs Kelly Furness are applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for: Extensions and alterations to dwelling, increase in size of residential curtilage and associated works. Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice. *“Owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. **“Tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land. Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton On behalf of: PlanSurv Limited (as agent) Date: 02 April 2020 Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambs fire crews at Mepal where barn containing recycled card and paper is alight

Aerial shot today of fire at Mepal. Picture; ED BRAY

Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Editor’s selection shows that community spirit in Ely and East Cambridgeshire is alive, well and flourishing

Community vegetable sacks for those in Little Downham

Massive fire in Littleport - flames seen from as far away as March and Downham Market

Dramatic photos from tongiht's fire in Littleport, PictureL Rob Latham

LETTER: ‘There is no place for hindsight now’ says reader Rosemary Westwell

Rosemary Westwell says

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cambs fire crews at Mepal where barn containing recycled card and paper is alight

Aerial shot today of fire at Mepal. Picture; ED BRAY

Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Editor’s selection shows that community spirit in Ely and East Cambridgeshire is alive, well and flourishing

Community vegetable sacks for those in Little Downham

Massive fire in Littleport - flames seen from as far away as March and Downham Market

Dramatic photos from tongiht's fire in Littleport, PictureL Rob Latham

LETTER: ‘There is no place for hindsight now’ says reader Rosemary Westwell

Rosemary Westwell says

Latest from the Ely Standard

LETTER: ‘There is no place for hindsight now’ says reader Rosemary Westwell

Rosemary Westwell says

Wisbech firm sets up COVID task force to step up vital supplies to companies producing urgent medical equipment

Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia Components, that has set up COVID taskforce Picture; ANGLIA

The Annex

Public Notice

Cambs fire crews at Mepal where barn containing recycled card and paper is alight

Aerial shot today of fire at Mepal. Picture; ED BRAY

Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
Drive 24