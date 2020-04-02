The Annex

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at The Annex, Mitchell’s Farm, Millfield Lane, Wilburton, CB6 3SD. I give notice that Mr Ben Furness and Mrs Kelly Furness are applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for: Extensions and alterations to dwelling, increase in size of residential curtilage and associated works. Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice. *“Owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. **“Tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land. Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton On behalf of: PlanSurv Limited (as agent) Date: 02 April 2020 Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.