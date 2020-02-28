Advanced search

Highflyer Haulage Ltd

PUBLISHED: 23:59 29 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Highflyer Haulage Ltd of Highflyer Hall, New Barns Road, Ely, Cambs CB7 4RA is applying for a licence to use Highflyer Hall, New Barns Road, Ely, Cambs CB7 4RA as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 25 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

