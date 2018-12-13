Patricia Victoria Hockley

Public Notice Archant

Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925

Patricia Victoria Hockley (deceased) Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925. Any person having a claim against or an interest in theestate of the aforementioned deceased late of the Granary, Pymoor Lane, Pymoor, Ely, Cambs. CB6 2EF. Who died on 13/12/18 is required to send particulars thereof in writing to the undersigned executor before the 10/05/2020 after which date the estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which I have had notice. The Executor, 277 Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey Heights, Huntingdon. Cambs. PE26 2RJ