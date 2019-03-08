PlanSurv Ltd

Public Notice Archant

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

Proposed development at 2&3 School Lane, Aldreth, Cambridgeshire CB6 3PL. Take notice that application is being made by PlanSurv Ltd on behalf of Mr M and Mrs RF Salmons for planning permission to: Replacement dwelling with attached garage and associated works (Resubmission of previously approved application 16/00662/FUL). Local planning authority address: East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE. Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Date: 16-05-2019 Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. 'Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. 'Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.