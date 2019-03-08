Advanced search

P. B. Doyle Contractors Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 March 2019

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

P. B. Doyle Contractors Ltd of Unit 6, Lynx Business Park, Fordham Road, Snailwell, Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 7NY is applying for a licence to use 230b Carter Street, Fordham, Ely, Cambs CB7 5JU as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

