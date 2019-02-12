Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 02 March 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Notice is hereby given that Haddenham Arts Centre C.I.C has applied for the grant of a premises licence

Notice is hereby given that Haddenham Arts Centre C.I.C has on 14 February 2019 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Haddenham Arts Centre 20 High Street Haddenham Ely.

The application is for: Plays, Films, Indoor Sporting Events, Boxing and Wrestling Entertainment, Live Music, Recorded Music, Performance of Dance, Entertainment of a Similar Description, Late Night Refreshment and the Sale by Retail of Alcohol

Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 00:00 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 14 March 2019.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www. eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555.

The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.

Most Read

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Woman cut from vehicle after crash between car and van in Sutton

A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle after a crash at Ely Road in Sutton yesterday morning (Tuesday February 26). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Two years of work on new local plan for development in East Cambridgeshire is scrapped

Two years of work on a new local plan for East Cambridgeshire. Full council meeting on February 21. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Mayor James Palmer says Soham rail station public information events are ‘another big step forward’

Mayor James Palmer with, from left Suffolk County and East Cambridgeshire District Councillors Anna Bailey and Bill Hunt, and East Cambridgeshire District Councillor for Soham North Mark Goldsack at the information event on Tuesday.

Ely beauticians to be first in Cambridgeshire to offer medical tattooing to help breast cancer patients

Medical tattooing in Ely to help breast cancer patients. Eternal Beauty Company is working alongside Pure Ely. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH/ LAURA MARSHALL.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Woman cut from vehicle after crash between car and van in Sutton

A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle after a crash at Ely Road in Sutton yesterday morning (Tuesday February 26). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Two years of work on new local plan for development in East Cambridgeshire is scrapped

Two years of work on a new local plan for East Cambridgeshire. Full council meeting on February 21. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Mayor James Palmer says Soham rail station public information events are ‘another big step forward’

Mayor James Palmer with, from left Suffolk County and East Cambridgeshire District Councillors Anna Bailey and Bill Hunt, and East Cambridgeshire District Councillor for Soham North Mark Goldsack at the information event on Tuesday.

Ely beauticians to be first in Cambridgeshire to offer medical tattooing to help breast cancer patients

Medical tattooing in Ely to help breast cancer patients. Eternal Beauty Company is working alongside Pure Ely. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH/ LAURA MARSHALL.

Latest from the Ely Standard

East Cambs Council owned trading arm released to stand on its own two feet and can be hired by anyone - even by chief executive John Hill

The East Cambs home of East Cambs council chief executive John Hill which had a pre-winter make-over by East Cambs Trading workers, the council owned arms length company. East Cambs Trading is available to tender for all private work and is competitive - as Mr Hill discovered., Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Cromwell’s House in Ely set to welcome visitors again after major refurbishment is completed - and you can still vote hero or villain

Oliver Cromwell's House: Re-opening after a major refurbishment this popular Ely tourist attraction has many new and refreshed features. Mayor Mike Rouse popped in for an early preview - and found time to emulate what some might think as his finest role yet! Picture; ARCHANT

East Cambs Council goes on the offensive over its decision to scrap the emerging Local Plan - with deputy leader Anna Bailey leading the charge

Councillor Anna Bailey:.

Ely world record attempt for Alison Stewart who is running the 2019 London Marathon dressed as Snow White

Alison Stewart from Ely (pictured) is attempting to break a world record when she runs the London Marathon dressed as Snow White. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tory councillor backs Mayor Palmer claiming ‘we need a mayor with the correct number of staff so he can lobby Government for even more funds’ for county

Cllr Dave Connoir (left) is backing Mayor James Palmer (right) over proposals to expand the number of staff working in the mayor's office at Ely. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists