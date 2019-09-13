Advanced search

Concerns over knife crime and drugs in Soham raised at police meeting

13 September, 2019 - 11:47
Concerns over knife crime and drugs in Soham raised at police meeting. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Knife crime, anti-social behaviour and drugs were discussed at a public meeting in Soham.

The issues were raised at the meeting with Cambridgeshire Police in the town last night (Septmeber 12).

Officers thanked residents for their honesty and promised to address their concerns.

It comes as last month three teenagers had their cannabis and MDMA seized when police stop searched them at Soham recreation ground.

The boys, aged 15, 17 and 18, were interviewed at the scene after officers found the class A and B drugs.

In a Policing East Cambridgeshire post on Facebook, it read: "We would like to hear about criminal or suspicious activity in your community (ASB, child exploitation, gang violence, drug usage/distribution, driving offences).

"Information you provide could help to stop a crime or convict an offender.

"We please ask that you continue to report matters to us."

In the case of an emergency call 999.

Report crimes, concerns and intelligence via 101 or online www.cambs.police.uk/report

