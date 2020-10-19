Chance to have your say on future travel schemes around Waterbeach

A public consultation is underway to shape a multi-million pound transport scheme that could transform the way people travel between Waterbeach and Cambridge. Pictures: GCP / Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority / Submitted Archant

A public consultation that could transform the way people travel between Waterbeach and Cambridge is now underway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Waterbeach railway station. (Screenshot from Greater Cambridge Partnership video). Picutres: Greater Cambridge Partnership Waterbeach railway station. (Screenshot from Greater Cambridge Partnership video). Picutres: Greater Cambridge Partnership

The project by the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) will help shape a multi-million pound transport scheme north of Cambridge.

It will explore changes to public transport as well as walking and cycling routes for the area, which has been identified for major development in the future.

And, like other public transport and active travel schemes, it aims to reduce congestion and improve air quality particularly along the A10 corridor.

Cllr Roger Hickford, Chair of the Greater Cambridge Partnership, said: “The A10 corridor to the north suffers from significant congestion, with thousands of new homes and jobs planned in the area, including Waterbeach new town.

Walking and cycling proposals will form part of the scheme. Walking and cycling proposals will form part of the scheme.

“It is therefore vital that we invest in significantly improved public transport and better walking and cycling routes to help people get around quickly and easily while reducing congestion and improving air quality.

You may also want to watch:

“This consultation is asking people for their thoughts on how to deliver these transformative schemes and I look forward to seeing what people think about our plans.”

In the summer, hundreds of participants responded to a public engagement campaign on the Waterbeach to Cambridge and Cambridge Access schemes.

Public transport options are also being shared during the public consultation. Pictures: Stagecoach Public transport options are also being shared during the public consultation. Pictures: Stagecoach

This latest public consultation will also guide the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro (CAM) scheme.

For example, a new segregated mass transit route is an option being considered in the public consultation and this could form part of the future CAM Metro.

Other ideas include dedicated cycling and active travel routes that could integrate into the GCP’s Waterbeach Greenway and Chisholm Trail projects.

The current eight-week public consultation runs until 14 December. For more information and to have your say visit the website.

Meanwhile, another public consultation on the Cambridge Eastern Access scheme – which aims to improve journeys to the east of the city – begins on October 26 and closes on December 18.