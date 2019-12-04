Advanced search

Soham pub Carpenters Arms saved from closure to be brought back to life by new owners

PUBLISHED: 10:16 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 04 December 2019

The Carpenters Arms in Soham that could have been converted into a house has been saved from closure. Picture: ARCHANT

A pub in Soham that could have been converted into a house has been saved from closure.

The Carpenters Arms, in Brook Street, has been taken over by three new owners - with a grand opening set to take place this Saturday (December 7).

There will be an increase in opening hours to continue to support the darts, pool, cribbage, card and dominoes teams.

Just last year the watering hole was granted planning permission to be turned into a home.

But residents rallied around to show their support in a bid to keep it by trying to raise money to buy it.

Robert Barnes, one of the owners, who has been a regular for 30 years, said: "The locals are delighted not to see their community asset closed down forever.

"So far everyone has been coming up to me to say thank you for saving their pub.

"Looking towards the future there are a lot of things that we would like to do, such as redecorating and updating the cellar.

"We will be hosting numerous clubs and charities, while holding quiz nights, bingo and other charitable events to keep the customers content.

You may also want to watch:

"We are also planning for karaoke, live music nights and bingo."

The business will be run by Robert, Annabel Talbot and Leisa Sarll.

Leisa's partner Paul Wade will also be helping bring the former thriving pub back to life.

Robert said: "Full credit should go to previous owners, one of whom was taken ill in recent years, so the opening hours were reduced.

"Customers old and new are welcome to pop in to say hello and enjoy our range of drinks and warm atmosphere.

"It will be a hard battle but we are willing to fight and do our best for the loyal customer base that it has."

The increase in trading hours will see Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays open from 3pm until closing.

The remaining part of the week will be from midday until closing.

Longer opening hours will also operate during the Christmas period.

The pub was closed for only 10 days before the sale was completed.

