‘We will be closing down unless we get support’: Pub’s woes after Tier 2 announcement

The Chequers pub in Sutton say they could close down unless they receive support from locals after the Tier 2 announcement. Picture: Facebook/The Chequers Archant

A village pub says they could be forced to close their doors for good unless they get support from locals after the government’s Tier 2 announcement.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Full list of Tiers and areas published by the Government Tier 1: Medium alert - South East Isle of Wight South West Cornwall Isles of Scilly Tier 2: High alert - North West Cumbria Liverpool City Region Warrington and Cheshire - Yorkshire York North Yorkshire West Midlands Worcestershire Herefordshire Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin - East Midlands Rutland Northamptonshire - East of England Suffolk Hertfordshire Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough Norfolk Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes - London all 32 boroughs plus the City of London - South East East Sussex West Sussex Brighton and Hove Surrey Reading Wokingham Bracknell Forest Windsor and Maidenhead West Berkshire Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton Buckinghamshire Oxfordshire - South West South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor Bath and North East Somerset Dorset Bournemouth Christchurch Poole Gloucestershire Wiltshire and Swindon Devon Tier 3: Very High alert - North East Tees Valley Combined Authority: Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Redcar and Cleveland, Darlington North East Combined Authority: Sunderland, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, County Durham, Northumberland - North West Greater Manchester Lancashire Blackpool Blackburn with Darwen - Yorkshire and The Humber The Humber West Yorkshire South Yorkshire - West Midlands Birmingham and Black Country Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull - East Midlands Derby and Derbyshire Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Leicester and Leicestershire Lincolnshire - South East Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert) Kent and Medway - South West Bristol South Gloucestershire North Somerset

Owners of The Chequers in Sutton, near Ely, say the rule banning the sale of alcohol unless with a ‘substantial meal’ could put off customers.

In a statement on social media, they said: “So the government have put us in Tier 2 so that means we can only stay open if we serve a substantial meal, and only then are we allowed to serve alcohol.

“As we are a small village pub, it looks like we will be closing down unless we get support from the village to keep us open.

“We understand that people don’t want to eat every night, but we need to do something to keep open.

You may also want to watch:

“Has anyone any ideas on how we can keep going in these uncertain times?”

It was announced today (November 26) that east Cambridgeshire and Fenland would be placed into Tier 2, introducing tough restrictions.

MORE: We’re in Tier 2 - Here’s a complete list of what you can and cannot do after December 2

The Chequers owners added: “Unfortunately, we will have to enforce the new strict rules coming from the government from Thursday onwards.

“This means that the pub will be closed at 10pm. Last orders will be at 9.30pm.

“All customers must bring masks with them to wear at all times, unless sitting at a table to eat or drink.”