‘We will be closing down unless we get support’: Pub’s woes after Tier 2 announcement
PUBLISHED: 15:19 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 26 November 2020
Archant
A village pub says they could be forced to close their doors for good unless they get support from locals after the government’s Tier 2 announcement.
Owners of The Chequers in Sutton, near Ely, say the rule banning the sale of alcohol unless with a ‘substantial meal’ could put off customers.
In a statement on social media, they said: “So the government have put us in Tier 2 so that means we can only stay open if we serve a substantial meal, and only then are we allowed to serve alcohol.
“As we are a small village pub, it looks like we will be closing down unless we get support from the village to keep us open.
“We understand that people don’t want to eat every night, but we need to do something to keep open.
“Has anyone any ideas on how we can keep going in these uncertain times?”
It was announced today (November 26) that east Cambridgeshire and Fenland would be placed into Tier 2, introducing tough restrictions.
The Chequers owners added: “Unfortunately, we will have to enforce the new strict rules coming from the government from Thursday onwards.
“This means that the pub will be closed at 10pm. Last orders will be at 9.30pm.
“All customers must bring masks with them to wear at all times, unless sitting at a table to eat or drink.”
