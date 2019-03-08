Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary's Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will open in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent.

Pub chain Wetherspoon is to open in Ely, the company confirmed today.

The discount drinks and food chain has bought a Grade II listed house in St Mary's Street that once housed students from King's Ely.

The school bought the property at 24 St Mary's Street in the 1980s but stopped using it three years ago. It was offered for sale at the end of last year. Mark Hart, chief operating officer at King's Ely, said: "We can confirm the sale of a former boarding house at 24, St Mary's Street, Ely as part of the ongoing strategic consolidation and development of the King's Ely site.

"It was acquired in the mid-1980s as a boarding house but has always had an unsatisfactory layout and did not meet the requirements of modern boarding, and was closed three years ago and put on the open market towards the end of last year."

Wetherspoon's will issue a full statement later today.