Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been jailed after she attacked bar staff members in an East Cambridgeshire pub when she was refused a free Sambuca shot.

Chantelle Hughes ordered two pints and four shots at White Horse Pub in Waterbeach before she dropped one of the shots on the floor on Monday, November 5 2018.

The 24-year-old demanded she was given a free Sambuca shot but bar staff refused and told her that she had to pay.

Cambridge Crown Court heard on Friday (May 31) that Hughes flew into a rage and emptied the two pint glasses over a female member of bar staff.

Hughes then struck a male member of staff on the head with one of the empty glasses. Although it didn't smash, the impact caused bruising, swelling and a cut to his cheek.

The member of staff required hospital treatment after the attack which took place at around 10pm in the Waterbeach pub.

Hughes, of Ogden Close, Melbourn, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing actual bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

She was jailed for eight months and handed a five-year restraining order at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Stuart Webling said "This was an unprovoked attack where the two victims were simply carrying out their jobs. It could have been a lot worse and thankfully the glass did not shatter."