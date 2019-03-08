Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

PUBLISHED: 12:50 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 03 June 2019

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been jailed after she attacked bar staff members in an East Cambridgeshire pub when she was refused a free Sambuca shot.

Chantelle Hughes ordered two pints and four shots at White Horse Pub in Waterbeach before she dropped one of the shots on the floor on Monday, November 5 2018.

The 24-year-old demanded she was given a free Sambuca shot but bar staff refused and told her that she had to pay.

Cambridge Crown Court heard on Friday (May 31) that Hughes flew into a rage and emptied the two pint glasses over a female member of bar staff.

You may also want to watch:

Hughes then struck a male member of staff on the head with one of the empty glasses. Although it didn't smash, the impact caused bruising, swelling and a cut to his cheek.

The member of staff required hospital treatment after the attack which took place at around 10pm in the Waterbeach pub.

Hughes, of Ogden Close, Melbourn, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing actual bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

She was jailed for eight months and handed a five-year restraining order at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Stuart Webling said "This was an unprovoked attack where the two victims were simply carrying out their jobs. It could have been a lot worse and thankfully the glass did not shatter."

Most Read

‘I can’t praise the people who do the role highly enough’: TV’s Penny Lancaster on her time with Cambridgeshire Police as a Special

Penny Lancaster (pictured) � who is married to singer Rod Stewart (inset) � has praised the work of Cambridgeshire Police after becoming a Special officer for a new Channel 4 TV show earlier this year. Picture: CHANNEL 4 / PA IMAGES / PA

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bravery of men who lost their lives in Soham rail disaster honoured at memorial event

Bravery of men who lost their lives in Soham rail disaster honoured at memorial event. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Couple start recruitment agency in Soham to help older people get into work

A couple from Soham have set up their own recruitment agency to help the older generation get into work. Denis Green and his wife Natasha decided to start Avocet Staffing earlier this year. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Most Read

‘I can’t praise the people who do the role highly enough’: TV’s Penny Lancaster on her time with Cambridgeshire Police as a Special

Penny Lancaster (pictured) � who is married to singer Rod Stewart (inset) � has praised the work of Cambridgeshire Police after becoming a Special officer for a new Channel 4 TV show earlier this year. Picture: CHANNEL 4 / PA IMAGES / PA

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bravery of men who lost their lives in Soham rail disaster honoured at memorial event

Bravery of men who lost their lives in Soham rail disaster honoured at memorial event. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Couple start recruitment agency in Soham to help older people get into work

A couple from Soham have set up their own recruitment agency to help the older generation get into work. Denis Green and his wife Natasha decided to start Avocet Staffing earlier this year. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Government minister James Brokenshire reminds East Cambs Council to delay Kennett 500 homes decision ‘without specific authorisation’

Site where new houses will be built looks to swamp Kennett, Kennett, Newmarket Monday 15 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bravery of men who lost their lives in Soham rail disaster honoured at memorial event

Bravery of men who lost their lives in Soham rail disaster honoured at memorial event. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

‘I can’t praise the people who do the role highly enough’: TV’s Penny Lancaster on her time with Cambridgeshire Police as a Special

Penny Lancaster (pictured) � who is married to singer Rod Stewart (inset) � has praised the work of Cambridgeshire Police after becoming a Special officer for a new Channel 4 TV show earlier this year. Picture: CHANNEL 4 / PA IMAGES / PA

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists