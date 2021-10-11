Video

Published: 4:09 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 4:10 PM October 11, 2021

Prospects Trust Unwrapped on Lynn Road in Ely has been given the green light for its 'canopy of care'. This photo is a computer animated design of the canopy. - Credit: Tom Cockerton

A social enterprise in Ely has been given the green light for the installation of a canopy that will create “more than just a place to sit” for its community.

Prospects Trust Unwrapped on Lynn Road is a non-profit organisation greengrocer that showcase organic, locally sourced produce served by people with additional needs.

Within the last couple of months, Unwrapped has had its planning permission for its ‘canopy of care’ approved.

The approval means a commercial grade canopy will be installed across a fully accessible seating area near Unwrapped, LuvEly’s Community Larder and Lighthouse Community Centre.

It will enable co-workers, customers and community groups to have a safe place to interact.

Tom Cockerton, manager of Prospects Trust Unwrapped said: “It’s been really nice to see people enjoying the space over this Covid pandemic and enjoy coffee outside in a safe place over the summer.

“We want to make this area enjoyable for everyone over the whole of the year by making it waterproof and ready for the winter.”

Unwrapped provides supported day placements, training and work experience for adults with additional needs.

“To extend our area and our offering throughout the winter will give our staff the vital work experience they require,” said Tom.

“This space will also enable us to work with local charities and small organisations including MIND, the K9 café, Speaking out and LuvEly.

“They’ll be able to work together with us to create a safe space for people outside.”

Prospects Trust Unwrapped on Lynn Road in Ely opened its outside seating area last summer after receiving donations, crowdfunding and lots of upcycling creativity. - Credit: Facebook / Prospects Trust Unwrapped

Unwrapped opened its outside seating area last summer after receiving donations, crowdfunding and lots of upcycling creativity.

Customers ‘flocked’ to support them by shopping locally, seasonally, and sustainably as they retail differently.

They even helped create the planters outside the seating area, help lay foundations, and erect the benches and tables.

“We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped support, raise awareness and financially give towards the ‘canopy of care’,” said Tom.

“It’s been a group effort and we are so overwhelmed by the speed and the excitement that everyone’s shared.”

Unwrapped hope to have the canopy installation completed by the end of the month.