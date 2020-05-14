Advanced search

Social enterprise needs £20,000 to survive the coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:29 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 14 May 2020

Social enterprise Prospects Trust delivered a 'hamper of happiness' to key workers at Highfield Academy Ely. Picture: MAZ BAKER

Social enterprise Prospects Trust delivered a 'hamper of happiness' to key workers at Highfield Academy Ely. Picture: MAZ BAKER

A social enterprise that offers day placements to adults with additional needs has said it requires £20,000 to help it “weather the lockdown”.

The Prospects Trust, which is the area’s first zero waste greengrocery and refill larder, has launched a charity appeal called #Survive to Thrive. So far £605 has been raised.

Tom Cockerton, manager of Prospects Trust Unwrapped, said: “We have been astounded, and at times overwhelmed, by the swell of customer orders and loyal support to our social enterprise.

“It helped that for a short while we were the only shop in Ely to have toilet rolls and bread yeast, which we still have in regular supply.”

After closing its café at Snakehall Farm in Reach and putting a temporary halt to training placements at the end of March before the national lockdown began, Prospects Trust created a basic online delivery form overnight.

Thanks to the skills of a returning uni student and the small workforce, the team were then able to launch Unwrapped Home Delivery.

Mr Cocker added: “I like to think in a small way we are not just providing critical groceries we are also keeping in touch with our customer fan base”.

The team have also been doing what they can to support those who are providing frontline care to key worker children at Highfield Academy by sending them ‘a parcel of joy’.

Highfield school learners have been part of the social enterprise since it opened last September so the team at Unwrapped wanted to send some treats to their frontline friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Cocker added: “The best way to survive is to support each other. We hope that people will continue to support us by shopping with us at Unwrapped.”

However the impact of COVID-19 has taken its toll, as Maz Baker, development manager, said: “As a small charity we are facing the hardest of times, as are so many other frontline services and social good causes.”

Donations can be made here or via Facebook.

Prospects Trust Unwrapped was also selected as an Aviva Community Fund good cause before the lockdown.

