Prospects Trust Unwrapped in Lynn Road encouraged members of the public to join them in celebrating differences which they say ‘make the world a brighter place'. - Credit: Prospects Trust Unwrapped

Staff and visitors at a shop in Ely were rocking colourful socks on their feet on Saturday (March 19) ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on Monday (March 21).

Prospects Trust Unwrapped in Lynn Road encouraged members of the public to join them in celebrating differences which staff say ‘make the world a brighter place’.

Visitors who came to the shop on March 19 with colourful different socks were given a free rainbow cookie.

World Down Syndrome Day is marked each year on March 21 as it signifies the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome.

Manager at Prospects Trust Unwrapped, Clare Rees, said: “We’re all about celebrating difference and helping our co-workers to understand that we are all unique and have our own abilities.

“Our co-workers really loved getting involved with wearing the bright, colourful socks; showing everybody the patterns on them.”

She added: “We wanted to get the message out there and help people coming in to understand what we’re all about.”

