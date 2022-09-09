The official proclamation of the new Sovereign will be read out across Cambridgeshire on Sunday (September 11) following the Queen's death on September 8. - Credit: Phil Mynott

The official proclamation of the new Sovereign will be read out across Cambridgeshire on Sunday (September 11).

Here's a list of where and when the proclamation will be read:

Cambridge:

The Guildhall - It will be read out at 1pm by the High Sherriff Jennifer Crompton with the Lord-Lieutenant Mrs Julie Spence. The Lord Lieutenant and the Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, will lay flowers.

Peterborough

The Guildhall - It will be read out at 3pm. The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Alan Dowson, will lay flowers.

Ely

Ely Cathedral - It will be read out at 4pm outside the West door of the cathedral.

Chatteris

Parish Church - The mayor will read the official proclamation of the new sovereign at 4pm outside the church. Everyone is welcome to join the mayor on this 'momentous occasion'.

Godmanchester

School Hill - The mayor will read the proclamation at 4pm. All are welcome to attend. the car park will be closed from 9pm on September 10 until 9pm on September 11.

St Ives

Town Hall memorial - Mayor Cllr Philip Pope will read out the proclamation with the town clerk and other members of the town council and invited guests at The Memorial outside the Town Hall at 4pm.

Sawtry

All Saints Church - The chairman of Sawtry Parish Council will read the proclamation outside the church at 4pm. He and Reverend Becky Dyball invite you to attend the reading.

Huntingdon

Market Square - The proclamation will be read out at 4pm.

Cambridgeshire will also take part in a two-minute silence planned at 11am on the day of the state funeral.

More updates as we get them.