Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

PUBLISHED: 16:39 23 January 2019

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor. Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence. Picture: POLICE

A prisoner who launched a series of attacks on prison officers and punched a fellow inmate leaving him “motionless on the floor” has had more than two years added to his sentence.

Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence in HMP Whitemoor, March, for a serious assault when the attacks happened.

Langford, 35, approached another inmate and threatened to ‘knock him out’ following a dispute over a food container on November 2 2017.

A short while later, he returned and punched the inmate in the face and launched a sustained attack as he lay motionless on the floor.

On Boxing Day that year, a prison officer was checking to see if Langford was in his cell when he noticed he had his trousers lowered to his knees.

Before the officer had time to investigate, Langford launched a flurry of punches to his face and put him in a headlock.

Several inmates intervened as another officer struggled to restrain Langford, eventually managing to lock him in his cell.

Later that day prison officers visited Langford’s cell to move him to a segregated unit but found he had barricaded himself inside.

Officers removed the door and forced him to the back of his cell using a shield.

While he was being restrained, Langford assaulted the officers by biting them on the hands and arms.

Langford denied two counts of causing actual bodily harm but was found guilty following a trial and sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 18) to serve an additional 27 months in prison.

DC Shelly Reeve said: “Langford has proven he has little regard for the welfare of others, leaving his numerous victims with some nasty injuries.

“This sentence will ensure he is not free to harm the public any time soon.”

