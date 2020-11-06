Prisoner gets ‘top up’ sentence for throwing bucket of human waste at guard

Jacob ODell, 24, jailed for an extra 18 months for throwing a bucket full of human waste at a female guard. Picture: CAMBS COPS Supplied/Cambs Cops

A man jailed for knocking a 12-year-old girl off her bike after he fled a petrol station without paying, has been given a further sentence for throwing a bucket full of human waste at a prison guard.

Jacob O’Dell, 24, was serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence at HMP Peterborough when he launched the attack in December last year.

O’Dell armed himself with the bucket, which contained a mixture of urine and faeces, and hurled its content towards the guard.

The attack, which is commonly referred to as “potting”, left the victim covered in faeces, despite her attempts to shield herself.

When interviewed, O’Dell claimed he was pressured into committing the offence by another inmate, but later admitted charges of administering a noxious substance with intent to injure.

He was jailed for an additional 18 months on Monday (November 2) at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Zoe Slater said: “This was a disgusting, unprovoked attack that nobody should have to endure.

“Prison staff work hard to ensure the safety of inmates and should be able to do so without fear of being attacked.”

In January O’Dell was sent to prison after he had sped off from Sainsbury’s in Coldham Lane, Cambridge, to avoid paying £17 for fuel.

He struck the girl in his blue Ford Fiesta and narrowly missed the girl’s 11-year-old friend.

Despite knocking the girl off her bike and onto the ground, the 24-year-old continued driving while other motorists rushed to help her and call paramedics.

A court heard how the girl was left with serious injuries including a fractured pelvis, severe bruising, and a head injury. She made a complete recovery.