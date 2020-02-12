Advanced search

Impressive shots feature in third competition of the season for Ely Photographic Club

12 February, 2020 - 15:04
Ely Photographic Club members excelled in their third print competition of the season with members travelling the globe to capture images. Picture Otertinden. Picture: James Billings

Ely Photographic Club held their third print competition of the season with members travelling the globe to capture images.

Picture Short eared owl. Picture: Kevin Pigney

Judge Clive Harward was particularly impressed with the "diverse selection of high-quality prints" and critiqued each of the 72 entries.

The results were as follows:

Colour prints

1st Crested Tit by John Harvey

Picture Rainforest Grandmother. Picture: Bruce Liggitt

2nd Otertinden by James Billings

3rd Short Eared Owl by Kevin Pigney

Highly commended: Autumn Bank Vole by Gary Mills; Extreme Sailboarding by Dave Hawkins; Green Woodpecker and Great Spotted Woodpecker both by Nick Bowman; and Pheasant in Morning Light by John Harvey.

Commended: Bee Collecting Nectar by Kevin Pigney

Picture Pheasant in morning light. Picture: John Harvey

Monochrome prints

1st Rainforest Grandmother by Bruce Liggitt

2nd The Race is On by Nick Bowman

3rd Mountain Hare Descent by Kevin Pigney

Picture Green Woodpecker. Picture: Nick Bowman

Highly commended: Godrevy Lighthouse by Dave Hawkins; Jada by Kevin Pigney; Red Deer Stag by Nick Bowman; and Pod of Hippos by Bruce Liggitt

Commended: Hairy Bull by Andy Leggatt; The Good Neighbour by Shirley Eastwood; and Bath Time by Harry Hodgkin

Ely Photographic Club meets every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Ely College from September to May.

For more information visit elyphotographicclub.co.uk

Picture Great Spotted Woodpecker. Picture: Nick Bowman

Picture Extreme Sailboarding. Picture: Dave Hawkins

Picture Great Tit. Picture: John Harvey

