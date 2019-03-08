Advanced search

HRH Princess Anne meets apprentices during visit to Fordham sport science laboratory LGC

PUBLISHED: 17:10 02 April 2019

HRH Princess Anne on a royal visit to LGC’s recently-expanded laboratories site in Fordham. She was was given a tour and met with scientists and apprentices. Picture: LGC.

The Princess Royal who shares with The Queen a passion for horses met some of the area’s leading scientists who specialise in doping and medication control in animal sports during a visit to LGC at Fordham.

She was given a tour of the company’s recently-expanded laboratories and met with scientists and apprentices.

During her visit she also found out about how LGC research provides assurance to athletes taking supplements, and helps develop new drugs and therapies.

Dr David Griffiths, managing director, Pharma and Health Solutions, LGC, and who hosted the visit, said, they took “great pride” in showing their royal visitor the the innovative analytical science performed at Fordham.

He felt that with the Princess Royal’s background as a former member of Great Britain’s Olympic equestrian team as well as her current roles as president of the British Olympic Association and member of the International Olympic Committee it was an important visit.

“We were obviously keen to show her the labs from which we successfully tested the equestrian events at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Paralympics,” he said.

“Her interest in, and knowledge of, science and encouraging young people to study STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects at school also provided some fascinating discussions between Her Royal Highness and our teams.”

The Princess Royal was given a demonstration of LGC’s bioanalysis work, as well as how the analytical work carried out in the labs supports the manufacture and testing of new drugs.

Dr Griffiths introduced The Princess Royal to several of LGC’s apprentice scientists.

Explaining why apprentices are so important to LGC, Dr Griffiths said: “Our apprenticeships scheme was the first to be accredited by the Royal Society of Chemistry for company training within industry, and apprenticeships are an important way into science.

“We are very proud of our dynamic programme and currently have 12 apprentices.

“Additionally, in the last three years, 11 apprentices have graduated with us and subsequently gained full-time employment at LGC.”

