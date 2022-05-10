Princess Anne to visit Cambridgeshire next week

Princess Anne is visiting Ely on May 17 to unveil this table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree. - Credit: Terry Harris / Brian Starling

Princess Anne is to visit Cambridgeshire next Tuesday taking in Peterborough, Wisbech and Ely.

As patron of Citizens Advice, she will visit New Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire at the Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech.

The Princess Royal has also scheduled a visit to Peterborough to Readeasy Literacy Coaching Charity at Peterborough Central Library, Broadway, Peterborough.

And she will visit Ely Cathedral to unveil a table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree.

The 13-metre table, large enough to seat 50 people, has been made in honour of The Queen and has been described as ‘a table for the nation’.

It arrived by lorry from workshops in Kent to be installed ahead of being on show at the cathedral from May 18.

The Fenland Black Oak Project has seen a team of craftspeople preserve the tree since it was unearthed in the Fen peat of Southery in March 2012 (Her Majesty the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year).

Princess Anne is to visit Cambridgeshire next Tuesday taking in Peterborough, Wisbech and Ely. This photo was taken during her visit to Corkers Crisps at Pymoor three years ago. - Credit: Brian Starling

The Dean of Ely, The Very Revd Mark Bonney said: “It’s transformation into a magnificent table is a stunning piece of craftsmanship.”

The plan was for the table to be exhibited in the Lady Chapel, but the sheer size limited any other activities taking place with the space.

Instead, it will be located in one of the side aisles, running parallel to the Nave.

