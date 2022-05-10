News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Princess Anne to visit Cambridgeshire next week

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:09 PM May 10, 2022
Updated: 12:10 PM May 10, 2022
Princess Anne is visiting Ely on May 17 to unveil this table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old tree

Princess Anne is visiting Ely on May 17 to unveil this table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree. - Credit: Terry Harris / Brian Starling

Princess Anne is to visit Cambridgeshire next Tuesday taking in Peterborough, Wisbech and Ely.  

As patron of Citizens Advice, she will visit New Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire at the Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech. 

The Princess Royal has also scheduled a visit to Peterborough to Readeasy Literacy Coaching Charity at Peterborough Central Library, Broadway, Peterborough. 

And she will visit Ely Cathedral to unveil a table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree.

Princess Anne is visiting Ely on May 17 to unveil this table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old tree

Princess Anne is visiting Ely on May 17 to unveil this table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree. - Credit: Terry Harris

The 13-metre table, large enough to seat 50 people, has been made in honour of The Queen and has been described as ‘a table for the nation’. 

It arrived by lorry from workshops in Kent to be installed ahead of being on show at the cathedral from May 18.  

The Fenland Black Oak Project has seen a team of craftspeople preserve the tree since it was unearthed in the Fen peat of Southery in March 2012 (Her Majesty the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year).  

HRH the Princess Royal on her visit to Corkers Crisps near Ely.

Princess Anne is to visit Cambridgeshire next Tuesday taking in Peterborough, Wisbech and Ely. This photo was taken during her visit to Corkers Crisps at Pymoor three years ago. - Credit: Brian Starling

Most Read

  1. 1 Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree arrives at Ely Cathedral
  2. 2 Superfan Kayleigh backing brain charity in memory of her friend Tom Parker
  3. 3 Police officers ‘engaged in sexual conduct with each other whilst on duty’
  1. 4 Cambs farm takes on oat milk multi-national with Victoria station billboard
  2. 5 Village crash leaves Vespa rider with serious injuries in Longstanton
  3. 6 Chief executive hits back at Lord Sugar’s ‘lazy g**s’ work from home jibe
  4. 7 Plea to find hit and run ‘coward who did this’  
  5. 8 Yarn-bombing returns to city ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  6. 9 Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree to be unveiled at Ely Cathedral in honour of The Queen
  7. 10 Princess Anne to visit Cambridgeshire next week

The Dean of Ely, The Very Revd Mark Bonney said: “It’s transformation into a magnificent table is a stunning piece of craftsmanship.” 

The plan was for the table to be exhibited in the Lady Chapel, but the sheer size limited any other activities taking place with the space.  

Instead, it will be located in one of the side aisles, running parallel to the Nave. 

Princess Anne is to visit Cambridgeshire next Tuesday taking in Peterborough, Wisbech and Ely.  

Princess Anne is to visit Cambridgeshire next Tuesday taking in Peterborough, Wisbech and Ely. - Credit: Archant


Ely Cathedral

Don't Miss

Police issue warning to Ely beggar

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police take a tough stance as begging crackdown continues

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Emergency Anglian Water works on the A142 between Ely and Soham are causing delays today (Tuesday, May 3)

Cambs Live News | Updated

Roadworks and delays on A142 due to burst water main

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 30s has died following a crash in the A1101 Wisbech Road, Welney.

Norfolk Live News

Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Phillips new principal of Littleport and East Cambs Academy

Education News

Principal aiming to take academy with 'huge potential' in new direction

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon