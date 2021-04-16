News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Video

Photo memories of the late Prince Philip projected onto house

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:13 PM April 16, 2021    Updated: 12:34 PM April 20, 2021
Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: Supplied 

More than 70 memories of the late Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, are being projected on to the front of a Cambridgeshire home.  

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: SP

A resident on Barton Road in Ely, who wishes to remain anonymous, is projecting the snapshots of the prince’s life until Sunday, April 25. 

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: SP

They had previously created picturesque projections for Christmas, the NHS and keyworkers, VE Day, Valentine’s Day, Halloween and Remembrance/Armistice.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: SP

“It requires lots of work to put something like this together, especially the editing but I have done lots like this before.  

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: SP

“Apparently these [home projections] are very popular in America during Halloween and of course commercial displays in the UK. 

You may also want to watch:

“The Remembrance/Armistice projection was the most popular this year. 

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: SP

“This particular projection will be up until Sunday, April 25 as the Royal Family are observing two weeks of mourning. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in front of thousands on live video
  2. 2 Cheers! Busy first weekend back for pub post-lockdown
  3. 3 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
  1. 4 Outcry over new road which will pass through woodland
  2. 5 COLUMN: 'Expansion' the future for Ely rowing club
  3. 6 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
  4. 7 Elections 2021: What will happen when you cast your vote
  5. 8 High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire honoured with new role
  6. 9 Motorcycle firm gearing up to show off lockdown project
  7. 10 Three arrests after suspected brothel discovered

“It’s only visible after dark – which is now best after 20:30. The projection tends to stop by 23:00.”  

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: SP

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: SP

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: SP

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: SP

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25. - Credit: SP


Prince Philip
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ely Oriental Groceries opens on Sunday, April 18 at Ely Market. 

Lockdown Easing

City’s first Asian grocery store coming to market place

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Tony Adams was caught on CCTV running through Littleport with the weapon in his hand.

Jail for man caught carrying meat cleaver in public

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Anti-social behaviour at Ely Sainsbury's

Poll

Residents ‘left without a voice’ over anti-social car park behaviour

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Croylands, former vicarage under threat in Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Fears for historic vicarage council fought to save

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus