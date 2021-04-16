Gallery
Photo memories of the late Prince Philip projected onto house
- Credit: Supplied
More than 70 memories of the late Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, are being projected on to the front of a Cambridgeshire home.
A resident on Barton Road in Ely, who wishes to remain anonymous, is projecting the snapshots of the prince’s life until Sunday, April 12.
They had previously created picturesque projections for Christmas, the NHS and keyworkers, VE Day, Valentine’s Day and Halloween.
“It is a simple projector – I’m lucky I have a white rendered house that is basically a 475 inch TV,” said the owner of the Barton Road home.
“It requires lots of work to put something like this together, especially the editing but I have done lots like this before.
“Apparently these [home projections] are very popular in America during Halloween and of course commercial displays in the UK.
“The Remembrance/Armistice projection was the most popular this year.
“This particular projection will be up until Sunday, April 25 as the Royal Family are observing two weeks of mourning.
“It’s only visible after dark – which is now best after 20:30. The projection tends to stop by 23:00.”