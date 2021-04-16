News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Photo memories of the late Prince Philip projected onto house

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:13 PM April 16, 2021    Updated: 5:14 PM April 16, 2021
Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely

More than 70 memories of the late Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, are being projected on to the front of a Cambridgeshire home.  

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

A resident on Barton Road in Ely, who wishes to remain anonymous, is projecting the snapshots of the prince’s life until Sunday, April 12. 

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

They had previously created picturesque projections for Christmas, the NHS and keyworkers, VE Day, Valentine’s Day and Halloween.  

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

“It is a simple projector – I’m lucky I have a white rendered house that is basically a 475 inch TV,” said the owner of the Barton Road home.  

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

“It requires lots of work to put something like this together, especially the editing but I have done lots like this before.  

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

“Apparently these [home projections] are very popular in America during Halloween and of course commercial displays in the UK. 

“The Remembrance/Armistice projection was the most popular this year. 

Photographic memories of the late Prince Philip are being projected onto a home in Barton Road, Ely until Sunday, April 25.

“This particular projection will be up until Sunday, April 25 as the Royal Family are observing two weeks of mourning. 

“It’s only visible after dark – which is now best after 20:30. The projection tends to stop by 23:00.”  

