Prince Charles visits King's College and University of Cambridge

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:16 PM March 31, 2022
The Prince of Wales during a tour of the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge. Picture date: Thursday Mar

The Prince of Wales during a tour of the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge on March 31. - Credit: PA

Prince Charles has been photographed in Cambridgeshire today on a Royal Visit to King's College and the University of Cambridge.  

The Prince of Wales was in the city of Cambridge today (March 31), firstly meeting key figures at a “ground-breaking innovation hub”.  

The Prince of Wales tours the Whittle Laboratory during his visit to the city of Cambridge. Picture

The Prince of Wales tours the Whittle Laboratory during his visit to the city of Cambridge. - Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales, Royal Founding Patron of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainabili

The Prince of Wales unveils a plaque alongside CEO Clare Shine during a visit to the Entopia building. - Credit: PA

Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, is a patron of the University of Cambridge.  

The Prince met with design and construction firms, business leaders, SMEs and innovators at a reception for the opening of the new ‘Entopia’ building. 

The Prince of Wales, Royal Founding Patron of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainabili

The Prince of Wales during the opening of the Entopia building. - Credit: PA

He also visited the university’s Whittle Laboratory where he was joined by Kwasi Kwarteng, the Secretary of State for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. 

HRH was introduced to the latest developments on a proposed new Whittle Laboratory building, currently under development.  

Chair in aerothermal technology and Whittle lab director Professor Rob Miller (left) with the Prince

Chair in aerothermal technology and Whittle lab director Professor Rob Miller (left) with the Prince of Wales during his tour of the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge. - Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales, Royal Founding Patron of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainabili

The Prince of Wales is the Royal Founding Patron of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. - Credit: PA

Professor Rob Miller, director, said: “Achieving an aviation sector with no climate impact is one of society’s biggest challenges.  

“Solving it will require a complex combination of technology, business, human behaviour, and policy. 

The Prince of Wales (right) at King's College to meet Cambridge Trust students who are Prince of Wal

The Prince of Wales (right) at King's College to meet Cambridge Trust students. - Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales meets Cambridge Trust students who are Prince of Wales Commonwealth Scholarships

Prince Charles meets Cambridge Trust students. - Credit: PA

“We have assembled a world class team of academics and industry experts to take on this challenge.” 

The Prince of Wales finally visited King's College to meet Cambridge Trust students who are Prince of Wales Commonwealth Scholarships Awardees. 

