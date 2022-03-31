Gallery
Prince Charles visits King's College and University of Cambridge
- Credit: PA
Prince Charles has been photographed in Cambridgeshire today on a Royal Visit to King's College and the University of Cambridge.
The Prince of Wales was in the city of Cambridge today (March 31), firstly meeting key figures at a “ground-breaking innovation hub”.
Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, is a patron of the University of Cambridge.
The Prince met with design and construction firms, business leaders, SMEs and innovators at a reception for the opening of the new ‘Entopia’ building.
He also visited the university’s Whittle Laboratory where he was joined by Kwasi Kwarteng, the Secretary of State for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
HRH was introduced to the latest developments on a proposed new Whittle Laboratory building, currently under development.
Professor Rob Miller, director, said: “Achieving an aviation sector with no climate impact is one of society’s biggest challenges.
Most Read
- 1 Slavery boss who exploited vulnerable teenage girls found dead in jail
- 2 Man found guilty of killing his baby daughter
- 3 Unlicensed shotgun and two rifles seized at home near Soham
- 4 Apology not good enough, councillor told
- 5 Builder duped businesses in asbestos licence lie across Cambridgeshire
- 6 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Cambridgeshire
- 7 Mother found guilty of baby cruelty gave birth to second daughter in prison
- 8 Primary school retains ‘good’ rating in all areas from Ofsted
- 9 Volunteers needed to keep 150-year-old village hall open
- 10 LETTER: Candidate’s comments about Paradise field ‘totally incorrect’
“Solving it will require a complex combination of technology, business, human behaviour, and policy.
“We have assembled a world class team of academics and industry experts to take on this challenge.”
The Prince of Wales finally visited King's College to meet Cambridge Trust students who are Prince of Wales Commonwealth Scholarships Awardees.