New garden room, kitchen and gender-neutral loos after pub's £280k makeover
- Credit: GREENE KING
An Ely pub has a new garden room, kitchen, pizza oven and gender-neutral toilets following a £280,000 makeover.
The Prince Albert pub received the investment from Greene King Pub Partners and pub landlords Mike and Jeanene Connelly.
The joint investment has created a new oak framed garden room, with bifold doors providing an extra 40 covers.
There's also gender-neutral toilets, a pizza oven and a new kitchen all within a newly-landscaped garden.
Since taking the site 11 years ago, Mike and Jeanene (with the help of Greene King) have added a conservatory to the small tavern.
Chris Cocker, business development manager for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Mike and Jeanene are experienced pub operators and are serial investors in their businesses alongside us.
"It’s brilliant to see what they have done at The Prince Albert over the years.
"I’m sure with the new trading area, they will continue to go from strength to strength”.