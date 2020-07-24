East Cambs academy becomes in just 160 ‘recognised for excellence in science’

Downham Feoffees Primary Academy in Little Downham has been recognised for its excellence in science. Picture: Submitted Submitted

An east Cambridgeshire academy has become one in just 160 schools across the UK to be recognised for its excellence in science.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Downham Feoffees Primary Academy, which is part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), was awarded a ‘Primary Science Quality Mark’ (PSQM).

Principal of the Little Downham school, Susan Jaques, said the award recognised the hard work, commitment and dedication of teaching staff.

She said: “We believe that science is a fundamental part of everyday life.

“It is about exploring, investigating and discovering in order to gain a deeper knowledge and understanding about the world in which we live.

“We are absolutely delighted with this award and hope it attracts even more future scientists to our wonderful academy we have here in Little Downham.”

Rachel Taylor, science lead, said: “Our pupils are introduced to a range of resources and scientific vocabulary which keeps learning engaging and enjoyable.

You may also want to watch:

“We strive for our children to enjoy and make new scientific discoveries, inspiring them and equipping them with the skills to shape how we live in our rapidly changing society.

“Outside of the classroom, we have been working hard to provide different learning opportunities which further develop and extend participation in and enjoyment of a range of science-based activities.

“For example, children visited our forest school site, St. Leonard’s Church grounds, Little Downham’s Conservation Area and Pingle Wood which all supported and widened learning.”

Three other CMAT primary schools also achieved the mark: Sawtry Junior Academy in Sawtry; West Town Primary Academy in Peterborough and Bar Hill Primary School, near Cambridge.

Associate professor Jane Turner, PSQM national director, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has made everyone aware of the impact of science on our daily lives and primary schools have an important role to ensure that children understand how science works and keeps us healthy and safe.

“The profile and quality of science in each awarded school is very high.

“Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure scientific understanding and skills.

“Science subject leaders, their colleagues, principles, children, parents, carers and academy councillors should be very proud.”