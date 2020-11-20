Primary school bids to help Santa this Christmas with virtual fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 11:27 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 20 November 2020
A primary school is aiming to cover nearly 3,000 kilometres in a bid to help Santa this Christmas.
Members of the parent-teacher association (PTA) at St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School in Soham are raising funds by taking on a virtual journey to Lapland throughout November.
Pupils, parents and teachers have been tasked with completing 2,944 virtual kilometres in school and at home to raise £1,000 for the PTA, which aims to enrich children’s lives at school.
A spokesperson for the school said: “A lot of usual events have been cancelled so this year, we wanted to do something fun and inclusive in place of events that can’t take place.
“Throughout November, children will be adding up the kilometres they run during PE to ‘Journey to Lapland’ and additional kilometres can be added by running and walking at home. Every step counts!”
To donate, visit the school’s JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-andrews-pta?utm_term=amdEnavea.
