Students at a school in Haddenham have raised £3,000 for a charity that will help those in the Ukraine humanitarian crisis.

After seeing the recent news surrounding Ukraine, three Year 5 students at Robert Arkenstall Primary School decided they'd like their school to do some fundraising to help those stuck in the conflict.

With the help of staff, students collectively completed a 1,220 mile walk and the three students ran a cake sale once completed.

From their fundraising efforts, Alfie Dearson, Harry Biswell and Jacob Schultz have together raised £3,078.

“When the boys told us what they wanted to do with the rest of the school, we hopped on to Google Maps and realised that the distance between Cambridge and the Ukrainian border is 1,220 miles,” said a spokesperson from the school.

“After a quick measure around our playing field and some time converting metres to miles, we worked out that the students would need to walk around our field 1.5 times per mile.

“That was going to be quite a few laps per child but we got to work immediately and the miles started racking up in no time.”

Once the walking started, the school’s office set up a Just Giving page for parents, friends and families to donate to its chosen charity, the Disasters Emergency Committee.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) brings together 15 leading UK charities, raising funds to quickly and effectively respond to overseas disasters.

The spokesperson said: “The DEC has launched an appeal for the Ukraine humanitarian crisis and we felt that this was the best place to send the fruits of our fundraising efforts to.

“We issued a call to action for the parents to start baking and posted our Just Giving link to our school Facebook page. Money immediately started flooding in.”

Alfie Dearson, Harry Biswell and Jacob Schults have together raised £3,078 from their fundraising efforts at Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham. - Credit: Robert Arkenstall Primary School

They added: “Students from Key Stage Two classes packed in the final laps of the field to reach our target milestone of 1,220 miles.

“The day finished with a spectacular cake sale which raised even more money.

“In total, all of our children at Robert Arkenstall helped to raise a staggering £3,078!

“We are very proud of what our little school community has achieved in a relatively small amount of time.”