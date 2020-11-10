Advanced search

Primary school closes from today as staff self-isolate

PUBLISHED: 10:28 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 10 November 2020

Cottenham Primary School is closed today as staff are self isolating because of Covid-19. Pictures: Google Street View

A Cambridgeshire primary school is closed today (Tuesday) because staff members have been exposed to Covid-19 and are self-isolating.

The number of staff affected at Cottenham Primary School means its 543 pupils could not be cared for safely, Cambridgeshire County Council explained.

The council added that the decision was taken following national guidance and in conjunction with public health, and a phased reopening of the school is being planned for next Tuesday (November 17).

Parents were told the news this morning.

Headteacher James Kilsby said: “I am devastated by the decision to have to deny face to face education for our wonderful children, but the havoc that this virus has wrecked - despite our best efforts - leaves me with no choice other than to temporarily close the school.

Pupils have been offered home learning options and support is being arranged to those who need it. For example, for children who need laptops or access free school meals.

Jon Lewis, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Director of Education, said: “We are working hard with the school to make sure pupils are supported throughout the period of closure.

“We will work with the leadership of the school in planning the reopening of the school when it is safe to do so.”

He added: “We are disappointed to have to take this course of action but it is a decision made with the safety of pupils, staff and the wider community in mind.”

