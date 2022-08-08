News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely 'buzzing' with happiness as Pride returns for 2022

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:19 PM August 8, 2022
Ely Pride 2022 in Jubilee Gardens

Ely Pride 2022 attracted hundreds to the city as the LGBTQ+ community was put in the spotlight. - Credit: Terry Harris

An array of smiles, plenty of colour and streams of positivity shone through as Pride in Ely returned. 

Hundreds attended the free one-day event at Jubilee Gardens on Saturday, August 6, showcasing the feelgood factor in and around Ely. 

City councillor Christine Whelan was one of those who turned out for the event. 

“I would say around 3,000 people attended; the whole place was buzzing,” she said. 

Superintendent James Sutherland at Ely Pride 2022

Ely Pride 2022 attracted hundreds to the city as the LGBTQ+ community was put in the spotlight. Pictured is Superintendent James Sutherland wearing a colourful police helmet.

“There was a very good atmosphere; everybody seemed happy.” 

As many were welcomed to Ely for this year’s Pride event, they were treated to live entertainment as well as a range of stalls near The Maltings. 

But as well as raising the profile of the LGBTQ+ community, this year’s Pride was also a chance to promote equal human rights. 

Ely Pride 2022 in pictures

Ely Pride 2022 attracted hundreds to the city as the LGBTQ+ community was put in the spotlight. - Credit: Terry Harris

“This year’s event seems like the biggest we’ve had,” said Cllr Whelan. 

“I think it was a celebration of people, but we’re still a long way from getting equality.” 

