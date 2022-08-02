Nigel Murfitt (bottom row, centre) will lead a tribute to former Ely Mayor Mike Rouse at Ely Pride on Saturday. - Credit: Ely Pride 2022

Stuntney born singer actor Nigel Murfitt will be returning to Ely to host on the Maltings stage at Ely Pride 2022.

During the day he will also lead a tribute, on the main stage, to the late mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse.

“Michael was the director of the first show that I appeared in for Campaign Amateur Theatre in Ely back in 1983,” said Nigel.

“The show was Finian’s Rainbow, an experience that helped inspire me to eventually fulfil my dream of becoming a professional performer.”

Nigel says Michael was supportive of his career “and indeed our very first Ely Pride”.

Nigel says he not only shared a love of performance with Michael but also of the history of Ely as well as the country as a whole.

For ten years from 2011 Nigel portrayed King Henry VIII at the London Medieval Banquet, whilst doing this he appeared in several films, including Guardians of the Galaxy, King Arthur and Black Widow.

Most recently he was as a prisoner in Cruella for Disney.

“King Henry also took me to the BBC for two seasons as a judge on All Together Now, with Geri Horner and Rob Becket,” says Nigel.

During the pandemic, when his performing work was dealt a fatal blow, Nigel embarked on a new career as a funeral director with Dignity funerals in South East London.

“It’s a role that I feel combines many of his previous job choices skillset,” he says.

Nigel says he is “proud and honoured to be returning to the Maltings Stage and to lead the tribute to a most fondly remembered mayor and historian Michael Rouse”.

Pride in Ely is an all day event by the riverside and is free.

During the evening there is a ‘club cabaret’ and tickets are now on sale for that.

It promises an evening of “burlesque, comedy, singing and vaudeville”.

We have VIP tables (for up to 6 people) and individual seat tickets on sale.

There will be a main bar, a cocktail bar and pop-up café by Marmalade & Jam of Ely, serving hot/cold food/snacks during the event.

