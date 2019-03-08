Mission and Pastoral Measure 2011 Prickwillow St Peter (Diocese of Ely)

The Church Commissioners have prepared a draft Scheme providing for the sale of the closed church building of Prickwillow St Peter and the churchyard for use as an arts studio and for residential use and cultural and community uses and for ancillary purposes.

Mission and Pastoral Measure 2011

Prickwillow St Peter (Diocese of Ely)

A copy of the draft Scheme may be inspected on the noticeboard at Prickwillow Village Hall, Main Street, Prickwillow, Ely CB7 4UN or at the Reception, Ely Diocesan Office, Bishop Woodford House, Barton Road, Ely CB7 4DX on Monday to Friday 8.30 to 5pm.

You may also access the draft Scheme on the Commissioners' website from the link to draft schemes online at www.ccpastoral.org or obtain or inspect a copy during normal office hours at the Church Commissioners' office by applying to Karen Abaka-Wood.

Large print and/or audio copies are available on request.

A drop-in session will take place on 18th September at Prickwillow Village Hall, Main Street, Prickwillow, Ely CB7 4UN between 3pm and 7pm. The Commissioners' and Diocese of Ely's staff and the prospective purchaser will be available to answer questions about the proposals.

Having considered the proposals you may make representations either in support or against the draft scheme by e-mail to closedchurches.reps@churchofengland.org or by writing to Representations, Closed Churches Division, Church Commissioners, Church House, Great Smith Street, London SW1P 3AZ.

Any communications received after 10 October 2019 cannot be treated as a representation.

For details of this process see www.ccpastoral. org . If you require further clarification about the draft scheme or process you can contact the case officer, Karen Abaka-Wood, on 01245 294402 or 07825 854938 or by e-mail to karen.abaka-wood@ churchofengland.org