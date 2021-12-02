News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Rudolph the red phone box reindeer arrives in village

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:05 PM December 2, 2021
Updated: 2:07 PM December 2, 2021
Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer arrived at a disused phone box in Prickwillow on December 1.

A disused red phone box in a Cambridgeshire village has been transformed for the 10th year running to bring festive cheer to those who pass it. 

The phone box in Prickwillow, near Ely has been turned into Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year, by artist Cary Outis. 

Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer arrived at a disused phone box in Prickwillow on December 1.

Last year, Cary, who bought the former parish church at Prickwillow, displayed a large Santa wearing a facemask on the phone box. 

In previous years before that, it’s been a present, a sweet and a bauble. 

The telephone box was bought by the parish council in 2010 and turned into a miniature art gallery. 

Cary has created seven of the 10 designs that have been placed upon it. 

Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer arrived at a disused phone box in Prickwillow on December 1.

The phonebox gallery can be found at Main Street, Prickwillow, CB74UN. 

The Rudolph design will stay until December 31. 

If you plan to visit the gallery in the coming days, take a photo and send to katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk - we’d love to feature them. 

