Prickwillow Engine Museum to host 1960's themed event
- Credit: Archant
The Prickwillow Engine Museum will be holding a 1960’s themed event, complete with cars, music and dancing.
The museum is hosting their first 1960’s event, having their collection of restored engines running throughout the day alongside the other period themed attractions.
Live music will be played throughout by Billy G and the Heartbeats, playing popular 50’s and 60’s music including Elvis, Buddy Holly and Billy Fury.
Visitors are welcome to take to the dance floor and dress in era appropriate clothing.
There will also be period cars, scooters and motorcycles, as well as memorabilia displays, stalls and refreshments.
The Prickwillow Engine Museum can be found on Main Street in Prickwillow, Ely, east of St Peters church.
The event will be held on Sunday, August 7 2022 from 11am to 4pm.
Adult admission is £5, childrens is £2, under 6 get in free, family tickets are £12 and concessions are £4.