Prickwillow Engine Museum set to stage 1940's event, but with a twist

Live entertainment is just one offering at the annual 1940's event held at Prickwillow Engine Museum this weekend. Picture: KEN WOODS Archant

Prickwillow Engine Museum is staging their annual 1940's event this week, but with an added twist.

Now in its third year, the event will be adhering to the usual military theme, but will focus on village life and what it was like to live in Prickwillow during the 1940's.

Also on the day will be live music, singing and lindy-hop dancing which visitors can also join in, as well as 1940's food and drink available along with vintage displays, including military vehicles and other memorabilia.

Plus, the museum's volunteers will be running large pumping engines throughout the day and other museum exhibits for visitors to enjoy, who are encouraged to dress up from that era.

The event takes place this Sunday (August 4) between 11am-4pm.

It is £5 entry for adults, £4 for concessions, £2 for children and under 6's go free, with free parking on hand.

For more information, visit https://www.prickwillowmuseum.com/.

